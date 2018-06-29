Decoding oceanfront warning flags and their meaning

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Colorful flags often grace the shoreline of our beautiful beaches, and they are there to help keep you safe.

Here is a crash course on Hampton Roads lifeguard warning signals so that you can be in the know on your next beach day.

The Yellow Flag

Meaning: Medium Hazard

Currents are present, enough so that weak swimmers are discouraged from entering the water.The Red Flag

Meaning: High Hazard

Conditions such as strong surf and/or currents are present. All swimmers are discouraged from entering the water.

The Red Over Red Flag

Meaning: Water is closed to public use.

No swimmers should be in the water, typically enforced by lifeguards. This could also be an indication of a shark sighting.

The Purple Flag

Meaning: Marine pests present

Jellyfish, stingrays, sea snakes or other marine life are active in nearby water. Purple flag is not an indication of sharks.

The Red Over Yellow Flag

Meaning: Recommended swimming area with lifeguard supervision

Indicates lifeguard presence. They are placed in a designated zone along the shore that is closely supervised.

The Quartered Flag

Meaning: Watercraft area

These flags may be used in pairs, and tell beach goer’s that it’s most prominent use is for surfboards or other non-powered water craft.

The Black Ball Flag

Meaning: Watercraft use prohibited

Surfboards and other non-powered watercraft are prohibited.

The Orange Windsock Flag

Meaning: Offshore winds present, inflatables should not be used

This cone-shaped device is used to indicate the direction of offshore winds and to show that it is unsafe for inflatable objects to be used in the water.

