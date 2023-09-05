DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of yet another scam.

This one involves individuals placing phone calls pretending to be sheriff’s deputies. They tell the residents they have been served with an order they need to pay immediately. They are directed to the “Howards Civil Assurity Bond Processing” bonds company in Plymouth for payment.

The sheriff’s office posted a warning about the scam on social media, with a screenshot of the company.

If you get a call like this, the sheriff’s office wants to remind citizens they never ask for payment over the phone or refer to bond companies.

A couple months ago, they warned about a similar scam that involved someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office calling residents telling them they missed court, owed money or had a warrant out for them.