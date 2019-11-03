‘DANGER AHEAD’: Portsmouth Professional Firefighters & Paramedics Association warns public about low staffing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In a recent Facebook post, the Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association warned the public on a staffing shortage.

“Today is a scary day to be a citizen, guest, or business owner in Portsmouth.” Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association

According to the Association, EMS2, a unit that responds to major medical calls, is down due to lack of staffing.

EMS2 is responsible for cardiac arrests, car accidents, shootings, stabbings and fires.

In their Facebook post, the Association adds that they believe this is due to city leaders needing to ‘allocate proper funding’ to the fire department.

In the closing statement for the post, the group states that they will continue to try and provide effective emergency services with ‘less and less’.

