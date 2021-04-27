Crush Cancer Cycle for Survival event Sunday: How you can participate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This Tuesday, we’re kicking off Crush Cancer Virginia Beach, which benefits Cycle for Survival.

10 On Your Side has been helping crush cancer since 2016.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the cancer fundraising event was canceled, but we’re pleased to report that on Sunday, we will be riding to crushing cancer again.

With the help of our friends at Onelife Fitness, the spinning bikes will be going a “zillion” miles an hour.

We met with the Onelife Fitness crew at the new venue for Sunday’s event, which is at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club in Virginia Beach.

Camy Walck is a Onelife spin instructor and says this event is a good cause.

“We are riding for those who can’t ride. So come on, let’s go, stand up, add a little pressure anyone can do this,” Walck said.

Onelife’s Lisa Stephen said the event will be outside and socially-distanced.

“What a beautiful venue here,” she said.

Also riding is Onelife’s Jacqueline Schillereff.

“We are going to have a fantastic time on Sunday while helping raise funds for rare cancer research trials that can help change the world,” Schillereff said.

Walck got personal while telling us her story as she was cycling on the stationary bike.

“Cycle for Survival is really near and dear to me. When my daughter was 11 years old, she was diagnosed with lymphoma,” Walck said.

Walck continued, not losing a beat as she peddled much faster than the WAVY crew.

“Seven months of chemo, and there was a time when we didn’t know whether Natalie would make it,” Walck said, tapping her hand on her heart. “So this is my passion.”

Mom sent us pictures of Natalie at 11 in bed, obvious hair loss due to chemo treatments, as well as an image of her celebrating her 11th birthday.

“We need to find a cure so, hopefully, fewer children go through this,” Walck said.

Natalie survived the cancer, and is now 26 years old and 15 years past her fight with cancer.

“We are doing this because of this she’s made me a grandma,” Walck said.

Yes, Natalie Meeks is all grown up, married now, with three daughters.

“Which is amazing,” Walck said.

We know too many who have died from cancer. We have profiled them in our Crush Cancer efforts to bring attention to rare cancer research funding.

In 2016, we reported on 8-year-old Ben Goldberg who danced his way into our hearts bravely fighting Neuroblastoma,

In 2017, we met 12-year-old Landon Sanderl who was wise far beyond his years living with a malignant brain tumor.

In 2019, we were inspired by 15-year-old Michaeyla Nadeau climbing Mount Trashmore with osteosarcoma and courage. With one leg, Michaeyla led the way.

With each passing, we weep, but we fight on to participate in efforts like “Crush Cancer Virginia Beach.

We need more riders, teams, sponsors, and donations. Click here to join the battle against cancer.