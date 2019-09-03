Closings
Dare County Public Schools

Cox outage impacting phone systems across the country, including in Virginia

10 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications says it is experiencing an outage that is impacting phone systems.

Cox Customer Help is telling users on social media the company is working “as quickly as possible” to restore service. There is no estimated time for a fix, according to a few replies to customers.

The website down detector is showing outage areas in several states across the United States, including parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools stated on Twitter phones are down across the school division.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories