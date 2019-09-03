Cox outage impacting phone systems across the country, including in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications says it is experiencing an outage that is impacting phone systems.

Cox Customer Help is telling users on social media the company is working “as quickly as possible” to restore service. There is no estimated time for a fix, according to a few replies to customers.

The website down detector is showing outage areas in several states across the United States, including parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools stated on Twitter phones are down across the school division.