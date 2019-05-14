Contractor to make repairs to Norfolk mobile home park that’s had months of issues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is getting results after residents at a mobile home park called us saying they lost power because of broken poles leaning on roofs. We were at the Central Park Mobile Home Park on Friday and we were told Norfolk City Inspectors would be there Monday so we followed up. The inspectors showed up and residents say they are hopeful progress will be made.

We reported Friday that several power poles have been leaning on homes for months, and now three mobile homes have no power.

Yadira Chebere is upset and says she cannot cook breakfast for her children.

“I pay my light bill and I have no have light,” said Chebere. “My refrigerator is full, I had to clean it up and put everything in the garbage can.”

She is currently using a generator supplied by the owner of YPB LLC, however, she was told she had to buy the gas for it. Chebere says that is “nasty” and that is expensive to do for a problem she did not create. Residents say several complaints to management went unanswered. “That’s dangerous,” said Chebere. “I went to them and nothing.”

However, after 10 On Your Side got involved, Dominion Energy came out, cut power, but couldn’t repair the pole because the property is owned by YPB LLC.

On Monday, the owner says the issues should be resolved, but denied our request for further questions, saying he would be working with the city.

However, during a meeting on the property, a Norfolk inspector said the owner hired a contractor, who will be coming out May 20 to make repairs. Until then, the owner offered a different mobile home to a woman who can’t stay in her home.

“I am waiting for it, waiting for that, Yeah. I need my light back.”

10 On Your Side has been out to Central Park Mobile Homes before, after years of issues. In 2010, they pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for unsafe and unsanitary conditions.