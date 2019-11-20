Concrete pile along I-264 an ‘eyesore,’ some residents say — but it’s slowly getting smaller

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The normally flat terrain of the resort city has a big pile of concrete rising to the sky.

As drivers head east on Interstate 264 toward the Oceanfront, it’s difficult to miss.

Some say it’s an eyesore, a businessman has been told to clean it up, and now it appears the mountain is slowly getting reduced.

Resident Alicia Harold calls it an eyesore.

“When people come to my apartment, I always tell them [to] look for the junk pile over there and take a right,” she said.

10 On Your Side confronted the concrete’s owner, Mark Calcagni, back in August, asking when the pile will be cleaned up.

“When I want to,” he answered as he was getting into his pickup truck. WAVY.com asked “How about when the city tells you to?”

Calcagni said when the city tells him to clean it up, he “will do it.”

Virginia Beach told him to do it, and improvements have been made. For a long time, the city lacked enough oversight to prevent the pile from climbing as high as it did.

“We do have that responsibility, and we are taking it seriously, and we are taking the steps to bring him within compliance,” Virginia Beach Zoning Administrator Kevin Kemp told 10 On Your Side in August.

Following city pressure and WAVY.com’s reports, there is evidence the concrete is finally getting crushed up.

Robert Short works across the street and said he has seen concrete getting ground up. Short said he also saw Calcagni, who told him “You can see I’m doing something.”

10 On Your Side obtained an email from Calcagni’s company to his attorney letting him know they had received a permit from DEQ and have started crushing the concrete pile ahead of schedule.

Calcagni would not do an interview, and his attorney refused to return 10 On Your Side’s calls, but some crushed concrete from the pile is ready for sale.

As for Alicia Harold, it’s a quality of life issue.

“It impacts quality of life, she said. “If someone has to come over here to see where you live, and you live over here next to that pile,then it looks like you live next to something that is tacky… It looks bad.”

The area is zoned industrial, but the city says the pile should be no more than 15 feet tall. The city has reached an agreement with Calcagni to reach that level.

“The last two weeks, he [Calcagni] has been working on it, and he has been grinding it up and stuff like that,” Short said.

The new agreement with the city means Calcagni has until next August to get the pile to 15 feet, which is about the height of the fence around the concrete.