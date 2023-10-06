PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Columbus Day has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1937. Initially celebrated Oct. 12, it was moved to the second Monday in October to give workers a long holiday weekend.

Some localities are electing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative to – or in addition to – the day intended to honor Columbus’ voyages.

This year, the observed holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

The following cities and services provided information on the holiday’s local impacts. We’ll add details from other cities as we get them.

Chesapeake

All city of Chesapeake offices, courts, and libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day. All community centers will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Voter Registrar’s office will be closed Monday and early voting will not be available.

Newport News

The Newport News Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer Offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day & Yorktown Victory Day.

Portsmouth

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections Monday. Monday routes will be collected Wednesday. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Libraries will close Monday in observance of the holiday. In time for Hispanic Heritage Month, PPL has added “Hispanic Life in America,” our newest digital resource about people, issues, and events that shaped and continue to influence our understanding of the Hispanic American experience. More at: https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/173/Magazines-News-Journals. Find books and other information at your favorite library location or online at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Your Digital Branch Library offers virtual resources 24/7. For more information, call (757) 393-8501.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism — All Portsmouth Museums will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.

Parks & Recreation

The following recreation centers will be open Monday on Columbus Day:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be closed Monday on Columbus Day:

Sportsplex

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center

Cradock Recreation Center

Senior Station

All sites will resume normal operating hours Tuesday.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online.

Golf Courses will be open, but tee times and golf carts are limited. Call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, at 140 City Park Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday.

Normal trash and recycling collection routes from Oct. 10-13.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Monday.

Suffolk Transit will operate Monday.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be open at 6:30 a.m. Monday. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center will be closed Monday. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday for the Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday while the Chuckatuck Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 16.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned Monday. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open Monday.

Hampton Roads Transit

HRT buses will operate regular service, Light Rail will operate regular service, and ferry will operate regular service Monday. Route 919 will operate no service and Route 922 will operate no service.