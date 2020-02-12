Coats for Families drive breaks coat donation record

NORFOLK ,Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side broke a record with its annual Coats for Families drive.

Through community efforts, 13,572 coats and jackets were distributed to families in the Hampton Roads community during this year’s campaign.



Shirley Albano, owner of Albano’s Cleaners, says the 2019-2020 coat drive was a huge success.

“It is what I want to do; it’s always been what’s been done,” said Albano.

She thanks her staff for putting in double shifts to clean the coats you donate. Albano says her team wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s giving back to others, and that makes everyone feel blessed because of it.”

The folks who distribute the coats know the need is great within the community, that includes Sarah Johnson with ForKids.

“Sometimes folks are making really hard decisions about rent or buying clothing or coats and so it’s a critical piece for them,” said Johnson.

“It makes me feel wonderful when you can go and watch these little kids pick out coats and get so excited and scream up and down,” added Albano.



After months of collecting, 10 On Your Side wants to say thank you for wrapping the gift of warmth around our community.

“We were pretty overwhelmed that when WAVY jumped aboard it was a blessing and now are all partners,” said Albano.

