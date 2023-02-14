PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For 30 years, 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign has worked with local businesses, nonprofits, churches, and our viewers to collect new and gently used coats for people of all ages.

WAVY-TV 10 remains the only local station in the region dedicated to this initiative. The kindness of our community helped this season’s campaign collect, clean, and distribute more than 9,000 coats!

“Year after year, I’m amazed by the power of 10 On Your Side and the strength of our community partners” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “When people step up to help those in need, it’s proof that our community can come together to make a lasting difference.”

Casey Auto Group, 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Grand Furniture, Tidewater Community College, McDonalds of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, Patrick Henry Mall, along with Red Mill Commons, Marketplace at Hilltop, and Albano Cleaners took part in the incredible initiative serving as a drop off location for coats.

Coats for Families is fueled by the warm hearts of 10 On Your Side’s long-time partner Albano Cleaners. Even through difficult times, Albano Cleaners ensures that gently used coat are cleaned and ready for their next owner.

Harrison’s by Apple Moving served as the official pick up partner, making weekly stops to collect donated coats. They also played an integral part in sorting coats for those in need.