NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A group of local clergy helped raise thousands of dollars for former residents of the Seaview Loft Apartments in Newport News, who were suddenly displaced when the building was condemned.

The Coalition of Concerned Clergy and Congressman Bobby Scott raised $20,000 over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Some 200 tenants of the apartments on 28th Street were given 48 hours notice to vacate. They had to be out by Friday, July 1. The 15-story tower was cited for safety issues both the building’s owner and city knew about since April. The main issue is the building’s non-functioning elevators. The landlord has a court date scheduled for July 8.

Meanwhile, the city stepped up to help with hotel rooms for people who needed it. City spokesperson Kim Lee told 10 On Your Side Tuesday that hotel stays for 58 families were extended through July 11.

The clergy is working with city officials to distribute the money the group raised. Tremayne M. Johnson told WAVY the money will be allocated to help the residents with food, relocation, moving and other expenses.

The fundraising effort continues. If you would like to donate, you can either: