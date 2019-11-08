City-by-city list of local services closing in observance of Veterans Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans Day is a national public holiday celebrating the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

The holiday is celebrated every year on the armistice’s anniversary.

Here’s a list of city and county governments and services that are closed or have alternative schedules Monday, Nov. 11.

NORFOLK

Government offices, including City Hall and all libraries and recreation centers: CLOSED

Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court: CLOSED

Bulk waste pickup requests for Nov. 12 must be made by 3 p.m. Nov. 8

CHESAPEAKE

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, libraries, and community centers will be closed Monday, Nov. 11.

There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules or to the City’s Visitors Center hours.

For more information, call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY (2489)

HAMPTON

Government offices: CLOSED

Garbage collection: NONE ; pickups normally on Monday will be made Wednesday.

; pickups normally on Monday will be made Wednesday. Yard waste site: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

Courts: CLOSED

Health department and clinics: CLOSED

History Museum offices: CLOSED

Air Power Museum Park offices: CLOSED

Charles H. Taylor Arts Center: CLOSED

NEWPORT NEWS

null City Offices – closed Monday, November 11

Libraries – closed Monday, November 11

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – all collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Monday, November 11

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12-5 on Veterans Day; lobby open daily from 8 am – 5 pm for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

PORTSMOUTH

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Public Library and all city recreation centers will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Monday, November 11

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, November 11. The Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, November 13. For more information, call the Division of Waste Management at 393-8663.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia, located at 221 High St., will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit www.childrensmuseumva.com for more information.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit www.portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com for more information.

The Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center will be closed, however, the Gallery Shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit www.portsmouthartcenter.com for more information.

The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum will be closed and Lightship Portsmouth Museum will be closed.

The Portsmouth Visitor Center, located at 6 Crawford Parkway, will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Portsmouth parks will be open from dawn to dusk.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600

SUFFOLK

All city offices: CLOSED Monday, November 11

Monday, November 11 SPSA Transfer Station and the SPSA Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

Suffolk Transit will operate as scheduled on Monday.

Suffolk recreation centers will be closed Monday.

Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole and Bennett’s Creek parks will be open Monday, but there will be no park attendant on duty.

All City libraries will be closed Monday.

Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday.

Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center will remain open Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Virginia Beach Public Health Department

Visitor Information Center (2100 Parks Ave.)

The following facilities are OPEN to the public, Monday, Nov. 11, during the following hours:​

All Virginia Beach city recreation centers – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parks and park facilities – normal hours

Joint-Use Library – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative offices – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and box office – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Farmers Market Office – closed

​For assistance regarding city services, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (757) 385-3111 by phone and listen to available options.