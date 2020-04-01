Children of Change: 12-year-old sews, donates face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While the world tries to get through the coronavirus pandemic, people from all walks of life are giving back –that includes the younger generation.

10 on your side’s Katie Collett has a special Children of Change segment on Tuesday.

12-year-old Dylan Wells is a sixth-grader at Corporate Landing Middle School in Virginia Beach.

His mom started sewing masks for Dylan’s doctor’s office, but she was dealing with a back injury that made sewing difficult.

So, Dylan took over. He learned to sew when he was younger, so he put those skills to the test. He and his family made 25 masks total and delivered them to his doctor.

Without any protective gear, it’s going to put the doctors at-risk for getting sick and then making more patients sick. So, having at least something is really helpful.

“This is really fantastic. Oh my goodness. We’ve got an entire bag full of handmade masks and some safety goggles, and you know. It really just makes me feel like such a part of this community. We have a really strong sense of community here in Hampton Roads and it’s just wonderful to see people coming together,” said Doctor Eric Madren of Bayview Physicians Group.

Dylan says he plans to make more masks to deliver.

