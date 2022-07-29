CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will be holding its 4th annual Splash at the Lake this weekend for their Elite Team cadets.

The event will take place on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Lake Park and will give 14 members of the Sheriff’s Office Elite Team, a community/training program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, a fun-filled day on the water.

  • The Chespeake Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 4th annual Splash on the Lake. (Photo Credit: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is partnering with Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports to provide tubing, seated water-skiing and boat rides to the cadets during the event.