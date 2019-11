CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police reached out to the media Friday to help them find a runaway teen.

15-year-old Jayla Hodges has been missing since November 14.

Detectives believe Jayla is still in the Hampton Roads area, with some adult friends.

She does not have prescribed medication with her.

Please take a look at the picture provided by Chesapeake Police. If you see her or know where she may be, please contact police.