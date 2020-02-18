Chesapeake man hoping to reunite wedding band with owner

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Dan Osborne and a trusty metal detector recently found a ring that was lost by his neighbor decades ago.

Now, Dan has struck gold again.

Osborne gets a thrill when he uses his newest gadget, and that could be because he keeps finding treasures in the ground of Chesapeake.

“‘Detector Dan,’ that’s what you can start calling me,” said Osborne.

So far, he’s found bottle caps, coins and scrap metal — but he’s also found wedding rings.

One week ago, Osborne found a wedding band belonging to the late husband of his longtime neighbor Billie Leigh. The ring had been lost for 35 years.

“I felt like a bowl of jelly, I really did. I shook because, to me, this is a miracle,” said Leigh.

Fast forward to Saturday and Osborne visited Lock Park in Chesapeake for another treasure hunting trip.

“I started walking, there’s a path that goes around the inlet on the water,” said Osborne. “I found this other ring about six inches down.”

Dedicated to his craft, he brought the ring to a local jeweler.

“Someone told me it’s a wedding ring. It’s not a precious metal but probably made of titanium. A wedding ring, another wedding ring — two in a week,” he said.

Beginner’s luck? Perhaps. However, Detector Dan knows the ring could mean the world to an owner who likely lost it.

“It would be special. It would give me purpose to go out and find something else.”

Osborne says the ring has a distinctive design. If you believe you are the owner of the ring email Osborne at danovadigger@gmail.com.