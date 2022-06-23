CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY)– Seeing the car of an innocent 72-year-old woman riddled with bullet holes shot a hole through James Archbell’s heart.

Minutes after Milmer Little told her story on WAVY News 10 on Tuesday, Archbell’s foundation was on the phone.

An excited Little told 10 On Your Side, “He’s going to fix my car– fix my baby — which is named after my father, I called him George, and he’s going to give me a check for $2,000! Man, if I could do a cartwheel I would!”

Little’s car has been shot at twice since February while parked outside of her Hampton home. The first time, her windows were shattered. The second time, a bullet hit the brake line.

“I appreciate what he’s doing for me because I didn’t know where I was going to get money to do what I needed to do, and God answered my prayers through him, and I’m so happy for that,” Little said.

Archbell let us take his picture, but didn’t want to talk about his generous gift. He said he just wanted to do something good.

Little told Archbell he won’t be able to wear a hat anymore because his halo is too big.

“He made me cry because he is so — I don’t know how to explain — you can sense he’s heartfelt from him just by talking to him,” Little said.

She is also very grateful to 10 On Your Side.

“I had heard before that they do good things for you and this right here proves they do.”

Well Ms. Little, we think you deserve it.

A couple more viewers also reached out to 10 On Your Side wanting to help Ms. Little.

She told us to please thank them and let them know she’s taken care of now.