Chesapeake family thanking community after son run over by car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family is thanking the community for its unwavering support after their son was pinned underneath a car while riding his bike.

5-year-old Jason Jones absolutely loves putting on his helmet and riding his bike in his Chesapeake neighborhood.

However, his mother Coreen Buntting says his favorite after school activity turned into tragedy when her son was run over by a car on December 3rd.

Buntting says Jason was rushed to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where he suffered from a lung injury, at least one broken rib, a broken left clavicle, internal bleeding and much more.

She says her son was rushed into a three-hour surgery and placed into the intensive care unit for recovery.

“I remember my alarm going off the next morning at 6 o’clock to wake him up and he had all of the tubes down his throat and I just wanted to wake him up for school and go back and I couldn’t, it was bad,” said Buntting.

However, after surgery, she says her son’s condition started changing quickly and for the better.

“It’s been really really miraculous, one thing after another is slowly being removed and he’s almost like a regular kid,” said Buntting.”

Doctors say Jason will make a full recovery, which is crazy from just a few days ago [when I was] thinking that I’ll never talk to him again.”

Buntting says her son is already running around the hospital playroom and she’s reminding him to slow down. She says it’s a stark contrast from this time one week ago.

“It was a miracle, I don’t know how but God was with him and he’s going to be fine.”

Jason is expected to leave the hospital on Monday and start back at school within the week.

The family is thanking the community for its continued prayers and support.

