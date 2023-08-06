Stack of cv and application for employment on blue desk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division will hold three career fair open houses in August at Beach House Center, 3143 Magic Hollow Blvd.

The open houses will allow candidates to learn more about behavioral health programs and open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available for clinicians, behavior specialists and peer recovery specialists. There is an in-person and virtual attendance option available.

See the dates below.

In person:

Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attend virtually:

Thursday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Candidates can register and apply online.

For those who choose the virtual option, a link to the virtual career fair will be emailed to you.

For more information and to submit an application, visit www.vbgovcareers.com and search for “A Behavioral Health Career Fair.”