Blog: Rowdy Storms Last Night. Some Could Return Again Tonight.

Yesterday afternoon and last night we had some very strong storms in the region. Rain was heavy, winds were strong, and hail was large. This started up yesterday afternoon along a stationary front that sat over the region.

Rain and Storms Yesterday

The first wave was pretty rough in the afternoon, but then there was a second wave last night. The storms moved out early this morning. So we started off with much quieter weather. Rain amounts varied widely. Most locations had about a half inch to an inch and a half.

Rainfall Reports

However, some locations had about 2-3″. My weather watcher (Donna in southern Virginia Beach), had 2.68″ of rain. There was some localized flooding. There were many reports of hail with a few wind damage reports.

Storm Reports

Several of the reports had hail 1 inch or larger.

Today should be much quieter. The front is now moving slowly to the north as a warm front. We’ll be in the warm/humid zone during the day.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers or storms during the day. High temps will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s with cooler temps near the shore. A disturbance will roll through the region tonight. This will bring us some more scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. This will likely be after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

Future Trak (Tonight)

We do have a marginal risk for severe weather for some inland areas. However, I don’t think the storms will be as bad since they will be arrive during the overnight. Plus, they won’t have that surface boundary as a focus. After a few showers tomorrow morning, the rest of the day should be fairly quiet. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated showers. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

A cool front will move through late tomorrow. It may kick off a few showers and storms in the early evening. However, this front will dry things out early next week. The mugginess will drop, and we’ll have pretty nice weather. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s most of next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler