HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads has been experiencing several days of excessive, dangerous heat.
The heat index has topped 100 degrees across the region.
On Thursday, July 21, there are heat alerts for the entire WAVY viewing area until 8 p.m. Prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity may lead to heat-related illnesses that require immediate medical attention.
Cities are opening places where residents can go to get a break from the heat. If other cities announce cooling centers, we’ll add them to this list.
James City County
Cooling Center
Citizens and visitors can head to the James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, during open hours. The center serves as the County’s designated Cooling Center, and provides air conditioning and a place to sit down.
Portsmouth
The City of Portsmouth is opening “Cool City” cooling stations on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 to keep residents chilled from the expected high temperatures, at the following locations:
- Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Suffolk
The Suffolk Office of Emergency Management advises that the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Virginia to include the City of Suffolk. Hot weather is expected this week with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today, Thursday, July 21.
Two Suffolk Public Library locations will be open to the public as designated cooling centers during regular business hours. The centers will offer access to air conditioning, water fountains and restrooms. The two library locations are:
Morgan Memorial Library
443 West Washington Street
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Suffolk Library
2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach advises that the extreme heat and humidity Thursday will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. If you need a cool place to go, visit any Virginia Beach public library.
Bayside & Special Services Library
936 Independence Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 385-0150
Disability/Special Services: (757) 385-2684
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Great Neck Library building
Great Neck Area Library
1251 Bayne Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Joint-Use Library (TCC/City of VB Joint-Use Library)
1700 College Crescent
TCC Campus, Building L
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
(757) 822-7800
Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kempsville Area Library
832 Kempsville Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library
4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oceanfront Area Library
700 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Princess Anne Area Library
1444 Nimmo Parkway
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pungo-Blackwater Library
916 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23457
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, closed
Wahab Public Law Library
2425 Nimmo Parkway Judicial Center, Bldg 10B
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 385-4419
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, closed The Wahab Public Law Library is located within the Virginia Beach Judicial Center on the ground floor of building 10B. Building 10B. All visitors must enter through the main door of the Courthouse (Building 10) and pass through security screening. Cell phones, electronic devices, liquids, and weapons are prohibited.
Windsor Woods Area Library
3612 South Plaza Trail
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 385-0150
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, closed
Heat Safety Tips
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Wear appropriate clothing. Choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.