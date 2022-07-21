HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads has been experiencing several days of excessive, dangerous heat.

The heat index has topped 100 degrees across the region.

On Thursday, July 21, there are heat alerts for the entire WAVY viewing area until 8 p.m. Prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity may lead to heat-related illnesses that require immediate medical attention.

Cities are opening places where residents can go to get a break from the heat. If other cities announce cooling centers, we’ll add them to this list.

James City County

Cooling Center

Citizens and visitors can head to the James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, during open hours. The center serves as the County’s designated Cooling Center, and provides air conditioning and a place to sit down.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth is opening “Cool City” cooling stations on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 to keep residents chilled from the expected high temperatures, at the following locations:

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cradock Library , 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Suffolk

The Suffolk Office of Emergency Management advises that the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Virginia to include the City of Suffolk. Hot weather is expected this week with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today, Thursday, July 21.

Two Suffolk Public Library locations will be open to the public as designated cooling centers during regular business hours. The centers will offer access to air conditioning, water fountains and restrooms. The two library locations are:

Morgan Memorial Library

443 West Washington Street

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Suffolk Library

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach advises that the extreme heat and humidity Thursday will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. If you need a cool place to go, visit any Virginia Beach public library.

Bayside & Special Services Library

​936 Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

(757) 385-0150

Disability/Special Services: (757) 385-2684

Hours​: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Neck Library building

Great Neck Area Library

1251 Bayne Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joint-Use Library (TCC/City of VB Joint-Use Library)

1700 College Crescent

TCC Campus, Building L

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

(757) 822-7800

Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kempsville Area Library

832 Kempsville Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library

4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23452​

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oceanfront Area Library

700 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Princess Anne Area Library​

1444 Nimmo Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

(757) 385-0150

Hours: ​​Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pungo-Blackwater Library ​

916 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23457

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, closed

Wahab Public Law Library

​2425 Nimmo Parkway Judicial Center, Bldg 10B

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

(757) 385-4419​

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, closed The Wahab Public Law Library is located within the Virginia Beach Judicial Center on the ground floor of building 10B. Building 10B. All visitors must enter through the main door of the Courthouse (Building 10) and pass through security screening. Cell phones, electronic devices, liquids, and weapons are prohibited.

Windsor Woods Area Library​

3612 South Plaza Trail

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

(757) 385-0150

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, closed