Outer Banks officials urge beachgoers not to dig holes in sand

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Digging large holes in the sand at the beach may be fun, but officials in the Town of Nags Head are warning beachgoers about the dangers of leaving those holes behind.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Town of Nags Head said large holes in the sand are hard to see and can be harmful to both people and wildlife on the beaches.

This especially affects ocean rescue personnel, who drive on the beaches day and night.

Officials say you should never dig a hole deeper than it is wide to prevent sand collapses. They also say if you do decide to dig a hole, make sure you fill it back in.

The sand holes also affect sea turtle nesting season, which is during the height of the summer. The holes create obstacles for sea turtles that are laying nests and hatchlings that are headed out to sea.