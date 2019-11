HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – MARCH 21: Head coach Jeff Jones of the Old Dominion Monarchs reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xavier Green scored a career-high 24 points an Old Dominion topped Northeastern 76-69 on Saturday.

The win gave head coach Jeff Jones his 500th career victory.

Jason Wade had 18 points for Old Dominion (3-1) and Malik Curry added 11 points.

Jordan Roland, who came in as the leading scorer in the nation, led the Huskies (2-2) with 29 points.

Old Dominion faces James Madison at home on Wednesday. Northeastern faces Holy Cross on the road on Tuesday.