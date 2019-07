CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Citizens can sign up for a text message alert system to get notified about swimming conditions in Corolla and Carova.

Currituck County implemented the new system on Aug. 10, according to a press release.

Citizens can text SAFECOROLLA to 888777 to sign up for free.

Alerts such as current red flag areas, rip currents and more will be sent through the system.

The system will be managed by the Currituck Tourism Department.