BBB warns of donating to fake Australian wildfire relief funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Australian wildfires have burned more than 18 million acres of land, and people from all around the world are lending a hand.

The Better Business Bureau is giving donors advice to spot fake donations sites.

Experts say investigate the organization you’re donating to before your give. Check to see if the group is legitimately representing the charity. If the organization specifically mentions a charity, consider donating directly to that charity rather than a third party.

Vague descriptions of where collected money will go should also be a red flag. Real requests for money will identify specific needs and outline the destination of your donation.

If you’re considering donating to the firefighters themselves, there are local Australian ‘brigades’ that accept donations for them. A reliable link can be found here.

There are a number of American, Australian and Canadian sources that offer help. The BBB suggests giving to organizations that meet their standards of accountability. Click here for that full list.