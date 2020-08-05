Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Many Bank of America customers woke up Wednesday morning to find a $0 balance in their accounts.
Bank of America issued this statement Wednesday about the major online glitch:
“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a written statement Wednesday.
BOA is telling its clients who are currently impacted that there are other ways to view their balance.
Many people went online to express their frustration with the glitch in their accounts.
Some customers also said they cannot currently transfer their money from savings to checking.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
