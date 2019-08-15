ATM skimmer discovered at James City County bank

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 10 On Your Side warning if you’ve recently used an ATM in James City County.

Police are alerting the public about a skimmer device discovered at the Bayport Federal Credit Union on Ironbound Road in New Town.

Criminals use these devices to steal credit and debit card information from unsuspecting citizens. They are most frequently placed on card readers at ATMs and gas pumps.

To avoid becoming a victim, take a close look at the card reader before using it. Police say to look for signs of tampering and feel for loose parts. The card reader should not easily move around.

If anything seems unusual, do not use the machine and contact the business and/or police.