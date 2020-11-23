CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina say at least 10 people got sick after eating sushi bought from two different grocery stores.
The Charlotte Observer reports that health officials say they sushi was sold at two Harris Teeter grocery stores in Concord.
Harris Teeter used loyalty card information to identify and contact 429 households that made purchases at the stores’ sushi bars, which are operated by a third-party vendor.
Health officials say those who ate the sushi and got sick have been vomiting and experiencing other symptoms like diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps.
Latest News
- Man shot while walking along G Street in Hampton, police say
- NC COVID-19 Nov. 23 update: Hospitalizations in North Carolina top 1,600 for first time, one day after setting new record for single-day increase
- Family remembers NC Coast Guard Officer who died in Navy plane crash
- Sheetz, NC’s Wicked Weed Brewing team up for donut-infused beer
- At least 10 sick in NC after eating sushi from 2 Harris Teeter stores, officials say