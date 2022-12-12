RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia has launched a new unclaimed property program, called KAPS.

Now, you can easily find out if you’re the owner of a forgotten bank account, stocks, dividends, insurance benefits and more. Head over to the new user-friendly website and search your name or business name and a list of potential matches will appear. The new website instantly creates claims and allows claimants to upload any required documents from a smartphone or computer.

You’ll receive a Claim ID which you can use to check the status of your claim.

“The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of unclaimed funds to the rightful owners,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia law requires businesses turn over unclaimed property to the state, which is then managed by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. It holds on to the unclaimed property until the rightful owner or heir files a claim.

Since this program was created in 1961, over $1 billion in unclaimed property has been returned.

“Our mission is to protect the property of our citizens and return these assets to the rightful owner,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “This public service comes at no cost to citizens and returns millions each year to our citizens.”

Virginia is one of more than 30 states now using the new KAPS program to manage the unclaimed property process.

According to the Treasury department, one in four Virginians has unclaimed property. Click here to find out if you’re one of them.