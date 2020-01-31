After 2-year delay getting grave marker, local business delivers — and family gets closure

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mother who waited two years after paying $3,000 for her son’s gravestone has found closure — and so has the business who owed it to her.

For almost two years, Sonia Williams tried to get a grave marker for her son, 25-year-old Maxie Mock, who was known as “Lil’ Max.” Mock was gunned down at a large party in Norfolk on July 30, 2017 — the day before his mother’s birthday.

Williams gave Lawrence Hawkins of Seaboard Memorials in Norfolk nearly $3,000 dollars. He fell on tough times, did not deliver the grave marker, and to make things right he returned the money in the form of a check.

One problem: the check bounced.

Williams contacted 10 On Your Side after she felt wronged by the gravestone business. 10 On Your Side asked Hawkins in October to rectify the issue.

Now, everything is resolved. Hawkins returned the money, got the grave marker and has planted it at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

“It makes me kind of feel better when I come out here. It feels like I’m whole now, it’s like I have a purpose to come out here now. I know he’s out here, and it’s the name on the marker that makes me feel better,” Williams said.

Lawrence Hawkins told us on the phone he’s pleased everyone is happy, and because of what Hawkins ultimately did, Mock’s family is finally at peace.

“Thank you God for my daddy’s headstone,” his son, 6-year-old Jerimiah Traynhan, said. “I pray to God he was in my heart. I love him. He was the best daddy ever.”

Williams said Hawkins’ delivery of the grave marker has brought closure to a family that truly needed it.

“Thank you, thank you Mr. Hawkins. Thank you. I’m just glad he came around. Thank you so much, I feel better,” Williams said.

“He was a good guy, he wasn’t mean, he bought us new shoes, playing basketball with him, and he told me he loved me.”

As for Mock’s mother, things aren’t perfect — her son is still gone — but it’s better than what it was.

“10 On Your Side, you all did a great job. It took me a year, almost two years. It was two years my son was gone, two years and I thank you because without 10 On Your Side, without you all I would probably be in the same situation,” she said.

Williams would always tell her son she had his back. In death, she still has his back: She got a grave marker with his name on it.

“I know he is happy. I took a picture and posted it, and I said again ‘I still have your back in life and in death,'” she said.