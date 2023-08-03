VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Before you take flight, it’s important to know that a AAA travel advisor recently came across a scam targeting air travelers. The scam is specifically targeting air travelers who search for an airline’s phone number online due to their flight being canceled or delayed.

The scam provides fake phone numbers which lead callers to an unrelated third party. The third party asks air travelers for their reservation information and credit card number to pay for a fictitious “service fee” or price difference between flights.

These scams present deceptive “fees” that can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars.

“AAA Tidewater reminds travelers to remain vigilant while they are travelling,” said Judy Ocasio, AAA Tidewater vice president of travel. “Working with a AAA travel agent can help ease the stress as they can help guide you through this experience.”

AAA Tidewater recommends that: