Mother who lost son in USS Cole bombing using new post to help other families struck by tragedy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday marks the anniversary of the USS Cole bombing, which killed 17 and injured dozens more.

19 years later, the mother of one of those sailors killed is hoping her story can help other families following their own tragedies.

Mona Gunn’s son Cherone was in the U.S. Navy for less than a year when he died in the attack.

After the tragedy she joined the American Gold Star Mothers group, a national organization for mothers whose children have died in military service.

Over the summer, Gunn became the organization’s first African American president in its 90-plus-year history.

Her mission is to help bring in relatives of Vietnam veterans to their Gold Star family.

“It was such a divisive war,” Gunn said. “They’re moms. Those vets that were in Vietnam … their families did not get the honor we get now. We don’t want another set of veterans to be treated like the Vietnam vets were treated. So it’s long over due to properly thank them for their service.”

