5th COVID-19 case reported at Newport News Shipbuilding

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at Newport News Shipbuilding.

President Jennifer Boykin confirmed the report on social media Sunday afternoon.

Boykin said the employee worked at building 600-1, (Off-Yard Office, 39th St. and Marshall Ave.). The last time the employee was at NNS was on March 13.

The four other cases involved an employee in the Mid Yard (Bldg. 4931-1), a Navy personnel assigned to the Mid Yard, 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1), and two off-yard offices in the South Yard Area (Bldg. 2) and 39th St. and Marshall Ave. (Bldg. 600-2).

Sunday, March 29

Employee, Bldg. 600-1, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.)

Friday, March 27

Navy personnel, assigned to the Mid Yard, 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1).

Wednesday, March 25

No new positive cases reported.

Tuesday, March 24

Government Civilian, Bldg. 2, Off-Yard Office, South Yard Area

Monday, March 23

Employee, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.)

Employee, Bldg. 4931-1, Mid Yard

The shipyard, the only place in the U.S. that builds aircraft carriers, is considered essential and has no plans to shut down, but Boykin says measures are being taken to help reduce risk and keep employees safe.

