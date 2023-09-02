VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, Chartway Credit Union will make dreams come true for four local children, including 4-year-old Max Limongi.

The Chartway Promise Foundation are partnering with local nonprofits and companies to make dreams come true for their “Promise Heroes.” The wish reveals will happen with credit union events and foundation-hosted fundraisers.

After suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, “Promise Hero” Limongi was surprised at the post-race party for the Chartway VA Beach 5-K race that happened Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. He and his family will be be treated to a daylong fishing trip on a chartered boat courtesy of Chartway Promise Foundation and their partner, Hooked on Hope VB, according to a release.

“The heart of our community commitment is the Chartway Promise Foundation,” said Brian Schools, president & CEO of Chartway, in a release. “That’s why each year in September, our foundation supports Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and raises funds to bring joy, hope and smiles to medically fragile children and their families. Through grants to charitable partners in local communities, we make dreams and wishes come true for pediatric cancer patients when they need it most.”

The Chartway Promise Foundation works with local partners to support “medically fragile children.” A lot of the Promise Heroes the foundation serves are pediatric cancer patients, said Christine Wilson, Chartway Promise Foundation president, in a release. This includes: leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors and ovarian cancer.

“The generosity of our partners, sponsors and volunteers will create unforgettable moments for our four wish recipients, and hundreds of children we’ll never meet, but impact, nonetheless,” Wilson said, in a release. “We’re honored to host these events and special surprises for our pediatric cancer heroes and their families.”