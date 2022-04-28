VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Since November, 10 On Your Side has been reporting on the efforts by Virginia Beach resident Mike Provost, who through his Vessel Disposal and Reuse Foundation and help from a GoFundMe page, has successfully removed five abandoned boats from Virginia Beach waterways.

Provost has made a point of reminding everyone that this was done without federal, state, or local money.

10 On Your Side is asking these questions: Who do we ultimately hold accountable, and are our elected leaders doing something about this?

WAVY reached out to Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), who is one of the most powerful leaders in the General Assembly. We asked him if the General Assembly is doing something about the problem.

“They are an eyesore. They are a hazard to navigation, and they are an environmental concern,” Knight said.

Then, who is taking responsibility for taking these derelict vessels out of the water?

“Right now, it’s nobody,” Knight said.

Nobody. And that really bothers businessman Andy Sutter of the Freedom Boat Club at the Tidewater Yacht Marina in Portsmouth,

“I have a boat club — someone pays me $5,000 to join the boat club and we get to look at this bulls—,” he said.

Sutter is talking about the Fantasy London, a poster child for derelict vessels sitting in the Elizabeth River.

Sutter heard the vessel started taking on water. The owner then dumped the Fantasy to become the community’s nightmare.

“It ticks me off. It is an eyesore. We don’t need it here in Portsmouth or Norfolk. We got this excellent area here, and we got this abandoned boat, and no one is doing anything about it.” he said.

That is confirmed by Knight’s statement about nobody being responsible for the abandoned vessels.

It’s not only the Fantasy London. How about the burned-out, sunken remains of a boat that caught fire on December 19, 2020?

The owner of that boat is known as Mike and has tied his Sandpiper to the rusty wreck. 10 On Your Side floated by it.

“That’s the old boat here. You see it here, it just burned down during high tide, so now during low tide we see it and it just sits here,” Sutter said.

Driving over to the next site, you can see the sunken hull.

“My understanding, the boat sank, they raised it, pumped all the environmental hazards off and then sunk it again,” Sutter added.

10 On Your Side’s tour of the Elizabeth River graveyard took us to the Alyssa from Chesapeake, which is actually anchored and floating.

We climbed aboard to take a look. We were curious about what was in Alyssa’s cabin. The windows are all broken. We found a foot of water inside, along with personal possessions and nautical items.

It should be noted it is illegal to abandon a vessel in a waterway.

The Virginia Marina Resources Commision is primarily tasked with the responsibility for enforcement.

10 On Your Side wanted to know why the VMRC doesn’t tow the Alyssa. We received this statement from Matthew Rogers, who is the chief of VMRC law enforcement.

“VMRC and Virginia Marine Police does not have the capability, resources or storage locations to safely tow vessels. Any derelict vessel that is reported to VMRC is investigated, as is in this case, to determine ownership and the appropriate legal action. Virginia Marine Police remains in an investigative role and does not tow, remove or dispose of derelict vessels.” Matthew Rogers, chief of VMRC law enforcement

Responses like that infuriate some residents in the Swimming Point Neighborhood in downtown Portsmouth, who have complained to the U.S. Coast Guard, VMRC, and Virginia Marine Police. Some say no one will accept responsibility for removing the vessels.

“My message is for somebody to take responsibility for having the boats removed,” said resident Douglas Union.

That brings us back to Del. Knight, who is taking the lead in committing $3 million in the state budget for the “removal of derelict boats from Virginia waterways.”

“This is not a done deal, but I think we will get it funded,” Knight said.

During our conversation, Knight started thinking outside the box to increase the Virginia state boat registration fee.

“We could put it in the boat registration fee,” he said.

That’s $25 to build on the $3 million.

“That’s right. That is something we should look at. We should look at that,” Knight said with a laugh, adding “It just shows you, you can get ideas from anybody.”

The Coast Guard sent this full statement to WAVY: