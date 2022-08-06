VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Extortion 17 tragedy happened exactly 11 years ago, on August 6, 2011.

30 service members and a military K-9 were killed in action when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan.

Since then the non-profit 31Heroes has worked to keep their memory alive and help support their families.

Vanessa Coria, a 31Heroes Board Member, explains that 17 of the lives lost were U.S. Navy SEALS from SEAL Team Six. It was the largest loss of life in the SEAL community in U.S. history.

“We lost an entire platoon of Navy SEALS, on this day and that touches really close to home in this community in particular because of how much military is based here,” said Coria.

31Heroes hosts an annual CrossFit style workout called ‘Workout to Remember” to remember the fallen and honor the living. The workout is 31 minutes in total and is a team effort.

“It’s with heavy hearts that a lot of us do this workout!” Coria said.

Money from the fundraiser goes to the gold-star families and treatment for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress or Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Those who would like to make a donation to 31Heroes can click here.