15-foot shark ‘pinged’ off Sandbrige coast

SANDBRIDGE, Va. (WAVY) – A great white shark named Unama’ki was “pinged” near Sandbridge beach early Tuesday morning.

In a photo posted by the Lago Mar on the Back Bay page Tuesday morning, it featured the image of Unama’ki off the northern Outer Banks at Sandbrige at around 7 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Dangerous surf and rip currents aren't the only reason to stay out of the water today. Unama'ki, a 2,076 pound Great… Posted by Lago Mar on the Back Bay on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Unama’ki, according to Ocearch, is an adult White Shark weighing at around 2,076 pounds and is 15-feet-5-inches long. She holds the record of being the second biggest shark tagged by Ocearch in the Northwest Atlantic and is currently the largest being tracked.

Photo Courtesy – Ocearch

The name Unama’ki came from the indigenous Mi’kmaq people in Nova Scotia which means “land of the fog.”

Officials at Ocearch say that Unama’ki could possibly lead researchers to the site where she gives birth and hopefully give new insight to a new white shark nursery.