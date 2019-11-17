10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families is in full swing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side kicked off the 27 year-long Coat’s for Families mission Friday night.

Many viewers donated new and gently used coats at the Bodacious Bazaar in Hampton last weekend.

The coats were cleaned and distributed Saturday at the Tom and Ann Hunnicut YMCA on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Theresa Beal, Membership Director at the Tom and Ann Hunnicut location, says these coats are really needed right now as the temperatures start to drop.

“From the families that have come today, they have been very appreciative. They’ve thanked me for taking the coats and appreciate what WAVY-TV 10 is doing as far as collecting the coats.” Theresa Beal, Membership Director at the Tom and Ann Hunnicut YMCA

As of Saturday morning, Beal says 45 families came by to get a coat.

She says they are in desperate need for children’s coats.

