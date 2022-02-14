10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign sets new record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) February 09, 2022 – For 29 years, WAVY-TV 10 remains the only local station in the region collecting NEW and gently used coats for people all ages. Once again, local businesses, non-profits, and churches teamed up for the 10 On Your Side Coats for Families campaign. Because of our

community’s generosity, this season’s campaign collected, cleaned, and distributed more than 16,000

coats. A new record!

“We are elated that the Hampton Roads community came together to make a lasting difference by

donating a record setting number of coats,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and

General Manager Carol Ward. “It is humbling and a testament to the power of 10 On Your Side and the

strength of our community partners.”

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, American Mechanical, Casey Auto Group, 1st Advantage Federal

Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Berkshire Hathaway, Thomas Nelson Community

College, Patrick Henry Mall, and Dillard’s at Lynnhaven, along with Red Mill Commons, Marketplace at

Hilltop, and Albano Cleaners took part in the incredible initiative serving as a drop off location for

coats.

Coats for Families is fueled by the warm hearts of 10 On Your Side’s long-time partner Albano Cleaners.

Even through these difficult times, Albano Cleaners ensures that gently used coat are cleaned and

ready for their next owner.

Harrison’s by Apple Moving served as the official pick up partner, making weekly stops to collect

donated coats. They also played an integral part in sorting and distributing coats to those in need.