BETHESDA, Md. (WAVY) — And the Emmy goes to…

On Saturday night, more than a dozen members of the WAVY family gathered in Maryland for The 64th Capital Emmy awards. The awards recognize excellence from media outlets in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC television and media community.

Members of the Capital Emmy’s community work in industries such as broadcast news, independent television production, new media and marketing.

10 On Your Side received 10 nominations across 10 categories. Those nominations are just a small part of the more than 1,000 entries in 143 different categories that The Capital Emmy received this year.

WAVY won in 6 of the categories.

“We’ve all worked on some difficult stories this year, and in many cases, in ways, we never could have imagined,” said Jason Gittlen, the Capital Emmys President, in the event’s program. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to be creative and collaborative in very unique ways much to the benefit of our communities. Your coverage of these events will be the recorded history and tools of progress for future generations.”

The night was full of firsts for many of the WAVY family. Photojournalists Cortez Grayson and Andrew Robinson, meteorologist Steve Fundaro and reporter Brett Hall all received their first Emmy.

Others, including senior producer Bob Bennett, anchor Tom Schaad and anchor Aesia Toliver all took home another Emmy award to add to their collection.

Former members of the 10 On Your Side team, including anchor Anita Blanton, anchor/reporter Kayla Gaskins, and photojournalists Mike Marrero and Jack Noonan, all took home awards for their work at WAVY.

Here’s a look at our winners:

News Feature: Multiple Reports | 9/11 20 years later Bob Bennet, Tom Schad, Andrew Robinson, Kayla Gaskins and Andy Fox

| 9/11 20 years later Historical/Culture | Living History – Sam Allen Cortez Grayson

| Living History – Sam Allen Religion/News (single shift) | God and Gardening Aesia Toliver and Mike Marrero

| God and Gardening Religion/News (no time limit) | The Little England Chapel Tom Schad and Jack Noonan

| The Little England Chapel Technology/News | Perfectly Able Steve Fundaro

| Perfectly Able Weather/Longform | 40 Years of Forecasting Bob Bennet, Tom Schad, Anita Blanton, Jack Noonan and Marcos Ferraz

| 40 Years of Forecasting

“It is an honor for our peers to recognize us for our work. Our focus will always remain on our viewers, whether it be during breaking news, severe weather, helping viewers hold people in power accountable, or to highlight the people who are working to take back the community from crime,” said Bob Bennett, WAVY/FOX43 senior producer. “Still, the recognition means the world to us, and it encourages us to work even harder. It was also nice to be able to see our colleagues across the region for the first time in three years. We definitely had a good time.”

The night before the Emmys, the WAVY team also took home several awards at the annual Virginia Association of Broadcasters award ceremony. That includes the award for Best Newscast.