10 On Your Side success: Church delivers donated power wheelchair to new owner in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman mostly confined to her home for years will now be able to get out thanks to a power wheelchair donation.

Last month, 10 On Your Side shared the story of Pat Worley, a Chesapeake woman who wanted to find someone who could use her late husband’s power wheelchair.

Dozens of people responded and earlier this week, the church helping Worley delivered the chair to its new owner.

“We had 34 applicants and each one was heartbreaking,” said Chet Ryley of Moyock United Methodist Church.

The church took on the job of combing through the applications for Worley’s wheelchair and selected Laurie Collins of Virginia Beach.

Collins suffers from lymphedema, an incurable condition that can cause extreme swelling.

“You just don’t know what a difference this is going to make for me,” Collins said. “My grandson has been asking me, he’s going to be here this afternoon so I’m sure we’ll have to take him for a test drive.”

Collins shared a message of gratitude for Worley and her late husband.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “If [the battery] would last long enough, I would ride over and give you a hug. It’s beautiful, it’s more than I could’ve ever imagined or hoped for.”

Along with the 34 applications, Ryley also heard from other people who wanted to donate disability aids.

The church will deliver two more wheelchairs and has walkers, crutches and a power lift to give away.

If you’re in need, email your name, location and contact information to Chet Ryley (thechetbets@yahoo.com).