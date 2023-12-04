HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s officially the season of giving. 10 On Your Side has partnered with the United Way of South Hampton Roads for its Holiday Extravaganza, to help families in need this holiday season.

The organization has already set up sponsorships for more than 100 families right here in the community. Now, they need your help stuffing the stockings of as many others as possible.

Donations can fit a variety of categories.

“They can donate nonperishable food items. So pretty much anything canned, you can get some peanut butter, anything that’s a really good shelf, stable food,” said Mikayla Hume, United Way Director of Volunteerism. “Also winter essentials set for kids and adults. So brand new items that are hats, scarves, gloves, even coats, if you’re feeling generous as well. Could be sweaters, anything like that.”

Those donations can be dropped off at any R and R Tire Express locations across Hampton Roads. From there, the United Way will collect and disperse them to families in need. In addition to physical donations, gift cards can be dropped off. If you can’t make it to a donation location, you can also donate by clicking here. That money is collected by the United Way before being split among families.

Your donation, no matter how small, means the world to program participants.

“You’re giving them a little bit of joy. You’re giving them a little bit of cheer and you’re giving them, you know, something to hope for in the new year,” explained Hume.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.