10 On Your Side is practicing social distancing during newscasts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is practicing what we preach, following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, we are continuing our around-the-clock coverage to help keep you and your family safe and informed.

You will notice when you watch WAVY TV 10 and FOX43 that there is more distance between anchors during the newscasts.

10 On Your Side is also limiting the amount of staff and visitors entering the building.

The CDC defines social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

RELATED: What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus

“This is an unprecedented event we are facing together and we understand that people turn to WAVY-TV 10 for the most updated news and information. We are taking every precaution we can to keep our staff healthy all while working hard to bring the facts on what the virus outbreak means to the people of Hampton Roads — on-air, online and via social media,” said WAVY-TV 10/WVBT FOX43 Vice President & General Manager Carol Ward.

The number of cases in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area continues to grow and the situation is rapidly evolving.

The Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone in Virginia to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious respirator illnesses:

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

Especially important: clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines