10 On Your Side: Exmore Police are on the lookout for counterfeit bills

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Exmore Police Department needs your help with finding counterfeit $20 bills to take out of circulation.
The bills will have, ” For Motion Picture Purposes” printed on both the front and the back of the bills. The Exmore Police have tested them to see if they would pass the marker test; they did not. So make sure to check your money to see that it is genuine.
If you have any information about the counterfeit money, make sure to get in contact with The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 757-678-0458.
Click here to read the official statement
