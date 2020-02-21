10 On Your Side: Exmore Police are on the lookout for counterfeit bills

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Exmore Police Department needs your help with finding counterfeit $20 bills to take out of circulation.

The bills will have, ” For Motion Picture Purposes” printed on both the front and the back of the bills. The Exmore Police have tested them to see if they would pass the marker test; they did not. So make sure to check your money to see that it is genuine.





Exmore Police say that this is the counterfeit money being used COURTESY OF: The Exmore Police Department

If you have any information about the counterfeit money, make sure to get in contact with The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 757-678-0458.

Click here to read the official statement

