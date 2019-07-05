Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home
Top Stories
Illinois mother charged after allowing daughters to ride on SUV in inflatable pool
Hundreds of rats removed from North Carolina home
Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino
Police: Woman throws snake at driver in carjacking
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Shrimp & Grits With Cucumber Kick Cocktail
New Floors for Summer
#VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon
Audience: Leo Wardrup Memorial Cape Charles Classic
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Man in critical condition after shooting in Norview area of Norfolk
Cat in Newport News killed by bullet through ceiling; man arrested
VB man and WAVY director shares battle with testicular cancer
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge
Friends remember teenage girl killed in Virginia Beach car crash
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Gloucester woman found in garage smoking cigarette after fatally stabbing mother, sheriff’s office says
AP Exclusive: Officer alleges sexual misconduct by general
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-664 in Newport News
Current area swimming advisories
Viewers across the country deprived programming following AT&T/DIRECTV’s removal of Nexstar local TV stations in 97 markets
2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home
Illinois mother charged after allowing daughters to ride on SUV in inflatable pool
Blog: Hot & Humid With A Few Storms. Development In The Gulf!
Hundreds of rats removed from North Carolina home
Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino
More Top Stories
Virginia
2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
First day of Virginia’s special session cost nearly $45K
Woman wanted for failing to re-register as sex offender has ties to Hampton Roads
Community members discuss gun laws before Virginia’s special legislative session
More Virginia News
North Carolina
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
NCDOT drops the speed limit by 10 mph in portions of OBX
Raleigh woman lied to police about 13-year-old son plowing car into laundromat, warrants say
NC State develops way to test bacteria levels in water using smartphone
Lawsuit: NC prison leaders ignored problems before slaying
More North Carolina News
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Auto Racing Challenge
Trending stories
2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home
Illinois mother charged after allowing daughters to ride on SUV in inflatable pool
Blog: Hot & Humid With A Few Storms. Development In The Gulf!
Hundreds of rats removed from North Carolina home
Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino