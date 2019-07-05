Skip to content
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon
LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
17-year-old dies after shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton
Report: Chapman appears to be front-runner for chief of police in Maryland county
Blog: A Similar Day? And…Tracking The Tropics!
Police: Man accused of shooting at car in Denbigh HS parking lot in 2018
Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
Police: Man accused of shooting at car in Denbigh HS parking lot in 2018
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Crews still working to clear coal, rail cars from Chesapeake derailment
Sex trafficking suspect in custody after tactical situation in Williamsburg
Lime surprises VB leaders with plan to deploy 500 e-scooters
VB Tragedy Fund administrator: 4 injured victims will have extra needs outside of donation funding
Current area swimming advisories
Viewers across the country deprived programming following AT&T/DIRECTV’s removal of Nexstar local TV stations in 97 markets
Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges
Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty in racketeering conspiracy involving murder
Edenton man sentenced in plot to burglarize local post office
Woman charged with threatening to blow up VB convenience store
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny
Jawsome shark-themed event arrives at Nauticus
Norfolk Restaurant Week – Summer 2019
Dress like a cow, get free food from Chick-fil-A today
Blue Bell offers ice cream party at ribbon cutting for new Suffolk facility
‘Summer Series of Film Classics’ returns to Naro Cinema next week
Pet Pal of the Week: Rocky
Audience: Rolling With the Bulls 2019
Proper Septic System Maintenance
Show and Tell: Camp Pipsico!
Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs
Experts say avoid the panic, prepare for hurricane season early
Authorities: Burglary suspect pointed gun toward deputy during arrest
2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
First day of Virginia’s special session cost nearly $45K
Edenton man sentenced in plot to burglarize local post office
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
NCDOT drops the speed limit by 10 mph in portions of OBX
Raleigh woman lied to police about 13-year-old son plowing car into laundromat, warrants say
NC State develops way to test bacteria levels in water using smartphone
Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty in racketeering conspiracy involving murder
Police: Man accused of shooting at car in Denbigh HS parking lot in 2018
Woman charged with threatening to blow up VB convenience store
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Feds bring new sex crime charges against singer R. Kelly